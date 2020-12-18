ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In 2017 we featured Allentown's Vivienne Hoe. She was one of about two dozen who used the Pinebrook Family Answers Compeer ride service program.
It took seniors and those otherwise isolated, to wherever they needed to go.
"They have no one else in their lives to talk to, interact with and be friends with," said CEO Bill Vogler.
However, Compeer ended in September.
Vogler says they ran out of money, as their funding from both Lehigh and Northampton counties was cut by 50%.
"Right now, I would attribute it to the pandemic," she said.
Northampton County Mental Health and Early Interventions head Tiffany Crush confirms funding for programs is down 50% across the board.
Pinebrook said they only received $8,500 from Northampton County, when they were allocated for $46,000 the year before. Crush says Pinebrook received half of what they billed the county for last year, and says accounting errors within Pinebrook made the county reassess their financial commitment. Pinebrook disputes that.
"We do have other programs that have excellent outcomes that are cost-effective and they can provide similar services," Crush said.
Lehigh County says state funding for human service programs is down 10% since 2009. This while the need is growing.
However, for those like Hoe, similar ride services are available. ITN of the Lehigh Valley and Share Care Faith in Action Family Services are still operating. But Sharecare Executive Director Lynn Heiney says their wait list can be over 100 and they've lost 50% of their volunteer drivers.
"Bottom line is we need volunteers for that program," she said.
She did mention Lehigh County gave them $16,000 this year to help with volunteer recruitment during the pandemic.
Funds those like Vogler say they wish they had.