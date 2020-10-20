EMMAUS, Pa. - Some local students will soon get the chance to honor loved ones who have proudly served in the US military.
The Emmaus Veterans Committee performed a Color Guard Salute to veterans Tuesday.
It was recorded outside Willow Lane Elementary School in Lower Macungie Township, and will be used as a virtual Veterans Day presentation throughout the entire East Penn School District.
Organizers say this way, the kids can honor their relatives who are veterans while staying safe during the pandemic.
"Every year, the parents, teachers, students, the entire community appreciates that Veterans Day ceremony because it just reinforces the importance that veterans play and service individuals play in our nation," said Principal Anthony Moyer.
The committee says the veterans ceremony used to be held in the school's auditorium each year in the past, but was canceled this year because of the pandemic.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11.