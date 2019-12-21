WESCOSVILLE, Pa. -- Spreading Christmas Cheer has become a lifelong mission for Santa's Lehigh Valley helper, Roger Higgins.
"It's almost like magic, [makes the] boys and girls happy, and their parents of course get very happy," Roger said, smiling.
He's donned the red suit for 48 years. Harkening back to Christmas Past when he still had to wear a fake white beard, Roger used to do 30 Santa appearances every year at historic department stores like Hess's, in addition to private parties and fire halls.
This weekend, he swung by the Wescosville Fire Company, bringing toys for all the good girls and boys. "When you put on the red suit it makes everything different, everything different," Roger explained.
Nowadays, Roger is easily recognized wherever he goes--with or without the costume. "Everyone knows him by Santa, he walks up he greets everybody he makes you feel loved," Allentown resident Jackie Lapierre said.
This year, Roger's hands shook, as he hoisted up the kids on his lap. He has Parkinson's Disease, and is also undergoing treatment for cancer. His stepson Justin Graftz says, this may very well be Roger's last time as the big man in red.
That's why this Christmas is extra special for Roger's granddaughter, Maddie. It's her first chance to sit on "pop pop" Santa's lap. "It's the end of an era," Graftz explained. "You only meet him today dressed up as Santa, but he is Santa literally all year round."
Those who know Roger can agree, in their eyes he is Santa Claus, and always will be. Not because of the clothes he wears, or the presents he delivers---it's his joy and love for others that truly captures the spirit Christmas. "Doing this makes me feel good," Roger said through tears. "I feel really good [because I'm] making other people happy."