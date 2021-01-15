Some school districts in our area will be eligible to apply for millions of dollars in federal stimulus funds.
Pennsylvania is dedicating $2.2 billion in federal stimulus funds to K-12 school districts and charter schools in the state affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to support food programs, technological improvements and other education services, according to a governor's office news release. The federal relief is provided by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund passed by Congress in December.
School districts and charter schools may use ESSER funding for a wide range of activities, including food service; professional training; technology purchases; sanitization and cleaning supplies; summer and after-school programs; and mental health supports, the governor's office said.
Schools in the Lehigh Valley are among those eligible for millions of dollars in funds. Allentown School District will be eligible to apply for $43.5 million, while Bethlehem Area School District will be able to apply for $16.1 million.
Easton Area School District can apply for $8.5 million in funding, while Parkland School District can apply for $5.5 million.
In Berks County, Reading School District is eligible for $51.6 million.
A complete list of how much school districts in our area and across the state are eligible for is available on the state Department of Education website.
Funds must be used by September 2023. School districts and charter schools must apply to PDE to obtain their allocated funds. The application process will be posted on the PDE website.