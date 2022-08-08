PINE GROVE, Pa. - With students returning to the classroom, the conversation surrounding mental health in schools has been an ongoing topic of discussion for school officials.

Pine Grove Area High School Principal Michael Janicelli says the pandemic has taken its toll on his students and getting counselors to fill that need has been difficult.

"Sometimes it's hard to attract quality applicants to schools outside of more of a city-type area but finding qualified applicants is a real challenge right now," Janicelli said.

Meanwhile, city schools are not exempt from this issue. Liberty High School principal Dr. Harrison Bailey said in a statement "that while Liberty High School has a wellness center to provide additional mental health resources, the school is still facing staffing and financial issues to keep the program open."

"Who would've thought that as an administrator or as a school district we would have to cold call individuals, do you want to work in a school, do you want to be a teacher," Janicelli said.

After tragically losing two students to suicide last year, Janicelli says finding the right people for the job and de-stigmatizing mental health issues is his top priority.

"We have talked amongst ourselves to make sure that we continue to revisit it and to talk about it because it affected students, adults, most importantly the families of the love ones that were lost, it's important to continue that conversation," Janicelli said.