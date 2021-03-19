Kids can sit three feet apart in classrooms, but the six-foot social distancing recommendation still applies to group activities like lunch and sports practice, according to new guidelines released by the CDC.
The CDC also recommends teachers should still stay six feet away from students and other adults.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease expert with St. Luke's University Health Network, said there are several more studies coming out next week that back the data up.
"What they've discovered is the level of transmission is far lower in children to others than what was initially anticipated," Dr. Jahre said.
Parkland School District Superintendent Richard Sniscak calls it good news. Sniscak said all Parkland elementary school teachers were vaccinated by last Wednesday. Elementary students return to 4-day-a-week in-person instruction in April.
Sniscak said if community spread of COVID-19 continues to trend downward, the new distancing guidelines will help get middle and high school students back in the classroom too.
"I see the social distancing grace that they're [CDC] offering us in the classroom to be a benefit in combination with the other mitigation factors. Obviously, you've got to continue to wear a mask...hand hygiene is important," said Sniscak.
The CDC said in-person school also helps students' mental health. Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, chair of pediatrics for Lehigh Valley Health Network, said learning is more effective in an in-person setting.
"As far as the emotional benefit, being with other children and experiencing various things in school, both challenging as well as empowering and...encouraging... is very helpful in a child's development," Dr. Hagstrom said.