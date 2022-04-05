Middle schoolers and teachers from all over the Lehigh Valley met at ArtsQuest Tuesday night for the "What's so Cool About Manufacturing" awards ceremony, aired live on WFMZ.
For months, students have been teamed up with local manufacturing companies to learn the ropes and then create a video of what they've learned about the company.
"I think this club is really great to show what manufacturing is instead of being just hard work with your hands," said Lower Macungie Middle School student Olive Whitney.
The videos are then voted on and awarded for certain categories. The ultimate goal is to inspire the next generation of manufacturers, which is what Gov. Tom Wolf expressed in his taped message.
"Pennsylvania's manufacturing industry is one that is growing, thriving, and most importantly evolving, and it is looking for new talent to help propel it forward even further," Wolf said.
And the big winner of the night was the Bangor Area Middle School Team, which won the award for outstanding overall program.
Being named the best of the best, that's something pretty cool about this contest.