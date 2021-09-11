Community services around our area Saturday remember the events on 9/11.
The Friends of the Bethlehem Police Mounted Patrol Unit hosted a remembrance event. It coincided with the unit's annual Bridles and Badges fundraiser.
Wreaths were laid in honor of those who died on September 11th. Local school bands and bagpipers performed during the event.
In South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County a service was held at the Greenawalds Fire Station. The ceremony was centered around a monument containing a steel beam from the World Trade Center.
The ceremony honored the thousands killed that day, including hundreds of first responders.
A service in Warren County, New Jersey remembered the victims of 9/11 and honored all local emergency service personnel who died in the line of duty over the years.
The ceremony at the county's 9/11 memorial in Washington included the names of four Warren County residents who were killed in the Twin Towers attack.
The ceremony also paid tribute to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan last month.
In Bucks County, hundreds gathered at the Garden Of Reflection 9/11memorial in Lower Makefield Township.
The memorial garden honors the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11. That includes 18 people from Bucks County.
Speakers also called on people to honor the living, including the families of those killed in 9/11 and members of the military working to prevent another attack from happening.