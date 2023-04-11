BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Local ShopRite employees are getting a sweet recognition from Cheerios for helping fight hunger in their communities.

Workers from ShopRite in Bethlehem Township are being featured on a special edition Cheerios box, which you can buy at the store.

They are one of the winners of this year's ShopRite Partners in Caring Cheerios Contest.

The Bethlehem Township ShopRite raised more than $12,000 for area food banks.