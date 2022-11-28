ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This Cyber Monday is expected to bring in record spending north of $11 billion, and local businesses are also trying to get in on the action.

"So we extended our sales from the weekend - our Small Business Saturday sales. We're offering 15% off online and all day in the entire store," said Assembly 88 owner Santo Napoli.

He wanted to keep the momentum going from a good start to the holiday shopping season: "The last week has been tremendous," Napoli said. "Sales have really increased."

Domaci owner Warren Clark over in Bethlehem also wants to keep the momentum going.

"Furniture tends to slow down a little bit this time of year," Clark said. "So to drive that, we're doing 20% off any online purchase of $1000 or more."

Both businesses say over the last week sales have been surprisingly strong, despite record inflation.

"We were expecting a bit of a downturn from last year," Clark said. "Because we had an awesome season last year, too, but so far -knock on wood - 2022 has been even better than last year."

"It really kind of makes or breaks your year," Napoli said.

The holiday season is a critical time of the year for retailers to get out of the red. Adobe Analytics predicts spending Monday will be between $11.2 billion and $11.6 billion.

"They call it Black Friday because that's when retailers tend to go into the black with their profits," Clark said. "For the whole rest of the year you're operating on a deficit, typically."

"When you watch the news, there's been a lot of negative attention towards the economy, but our customer base is supportive," Napoli said. "We're excited about that."