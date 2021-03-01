ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been almost a year since so much of what we used to take for granted was shut down, but with coronavirus cases down in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf has announced he's lifting some restrictions, which will allow places like the PPL Center and Coca-Cola Park to open their doors again, to smaller crowds.
Phantoms Hockey President Rob Brooks says they've been preparing for this day for the past 10 months.
"I think people will see when they come to our environment we're safer than going to many places in the community. We've had our plan reviewed by LVHN and an infection disease expert gave us a thumbs up," Brooks said.
Brooks says the HVAC system in the PPL Center is state of the art and constantly circulating fresh air. Plexi glass dividers are up to help keep the 15 percent crowd capacity safe.
And starting April 6, Coca-Cola Park will be able to welcome 2,000 fans on opening day, or 20% of its capacity.
IronPigs general manager Kurt Landes says they have come up with a way to help fans socially distance.
"We're creating seating pods so when you're seated you can enjoy the game, but you're nowhere near within 6 feet of another family," Landes said.
Landes hopes as more people get vaccinated restrictions will lift even more into the summer. For now both teams are just happy to, once again, hear the sound of fans.
"I know talking to the guys, they're extremely excited about having fans back," Landes said.
"It just adds to the whole atmosphere, to the whole environment," Brooks said.