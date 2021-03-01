Fans will soon return to pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more as Pennsylvania eases restrictions on large gatherings. State officials said Monday the changes take effect immediately and reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases. State officials say outdoor venues are now allowed to host events up to 20% of their maximum capacity, while indoor occupancy will be 15% of maximum capacity, regardless of venue size. Separately, the state is doing away with requirements for people who are traveling to Pennsylvania from another state and officials are considering a plan to speed up the vaccination for teachers.