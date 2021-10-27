BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Startup Lehigh Valley, now in its 3rd year, is a Shark Tank-style competition for local startups pitching in front of business leaders, investors, and the community.
It's hosted by Richard Thompson at the Factory LLC in Bethlehem, and sponsored by Chase Bank and Penn State Lehigh Valley Launch Box.
"And we're trying to get anybody with a great idea to come and pitch it out on our stage over here," said Rich Thompson, with Factory LLC.
Out of 40 applications, 10 were selected and vetted by judges.
The winner gets $5,000, the runner up gets $2,500, and $1,000 cash goes to the audience choice.
All participants are connected with Lehigh Valley LaunchBox's resources.
"We do a lot of food here, beverage here, and pet, and I'm really anxious to hear from people that have really great ideas in the pet space," Thompson said.
Which they hope will be a benefit for the community.
"There's about 25,000 students within about 20 miles of the factory building, so every one of those students has a dream, an idea that they want to do. So the more that we can get them involved in the program, the more we can turn the Lehigh Valley into sort of the Austin, Texas or the Boulder, Colorado of the East Coast," Thompson said.
You'll be able to watch this exciting event right here at 6:30 p.m. on WFMZ, so don't turn that dial.