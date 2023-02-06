ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands are dead and thousands more injured after a devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. The death toll continues to rise.

Civil war and international sanctions have crippled Syria, and now with the natural disaster Syrians we spoke to say their countrymen are in desperate need of international help.

Earlier Monday Allentown's Elias Mamari was on a Facetime phone call with his dad, a priest, in Aleppo, Syria.

"I wish he will be safe, but we don't know what will happen next. He just told me four earthquakes happened right now," he said.

More than 3,000 people have died and 14,000 injured, as the 7.8-magnitude quake and ensuing aftershocks devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

Mamari's father shot video of an apartment building toppling earlier Monday.

"He said they were afraid if something happens they can't do anything and there is no way to help the people there because they don't have any medication," the 20-year-old relayed from his father.

Crews searched through metal and concrete for survivors. Those like Foud Salloum's family, who live near the epicenter, are now pushed on the streets, into bitter cold weather.

Solloum was able to talk with one of his three siblings Monday.

"Something crashed."

"But he is alive?"

"Yes, my family is all good," Solloum told us.

Father Meletios Zafaran of Allentown's St. George Orthodox Church, who also has family in Syria, sees the damage posted online.

"They are thirsty and don't have water and medications. They have nothing of the important sources of life. Even bread is hard for them to get," he explained.

It's a result, he says, of a decade of civil war and economic sanctions that crippled the country's hospitals, medication, and food supplies.

Zafaran is pleading for the international community to help, while Mamari is just hoping his dad is okay.

"We try to stay connected with him all the time. Pray for him and all the people there," he said.

The United Nations has said it is sending humanitarian aide to both countries.