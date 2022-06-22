Union drivers in Lehigh County and Virginia are in "contentious" negotiations with US Foods Holding Corp., according to a Teamsters statement.
"We've been negotiating for a year and a half," Chris Nothstein, described as a 25-year driver, said in the statement. "The company told us we were 'essential' during the pandemic" but now US Foods is "dragging their feet."
US Foods is a large food distributor with more than 70 locations and 28,000 employees, according to its website.
A company spokesperson released a statement in response: "We look forward to returning to the bargaining table on the dates agreed upon by union representatives to continue negotiating in good faith to reach a mutually beneficial agreement that provides our hard-working associates with competitive wages and benefits. We have a strong record of good-faith bargaining with unions and respecting the law and negotiations process. Although we remain confident in our ability to reach an agreement and continue fulfilling our shared responsibility to serve our valued customers, we do have contingency plans in place to help manage potential disruptions."
Teamsters are prepared for a work stoppage over wages, benefits and working conditions, according to the union statement. Teamsters Local 773, based in Whitehall Township, is one of two locals that put out the statement. It represents 104 drivers. The other local is in Salem, Virginia.
US Foods is based in Rosemont, Illinois, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol USFD. The company's market capitalization (total value of all shares outstanding) is $6.3 billion.