COOPERSBURG, Pa. - 16-year-old Aiden Mong of Coopersburg, Lehigh County is like most teens - he loves to play the game Fortnite.
"So there's like, 100 people in the game and you have to live the longest and try to win and eliminate other opponents," Mong said.
He started playing at the age of 12.
"I just fell in love with it and just kept on playing and then I actually got good at the game," Mong said.
He got more than just good.
"I'm like top 15 in North America," Mong said.
He is now one of the top Fortnite players in the world. He just signed with Manchester City, which is based out of the United Kingdom. The club is best known for football, or soccer as it's called in the U.S.
"It's like the first football club that's actually signed any Fortnite player," Mong said.
Mong has already placed very high in a number of tournaments for them and is playing in the grand finals in a major tournament in a little over a week. He says he's balancing all this fanfare and high school, while playing six to eight hours a day for practice.
He's already got a YouTube channel and expects to turn this into a full career.
"I can start a streaming career like, and then I can get deals from that and it just progressively get more and more," Mong said.
In a world where sports figures are idolized, Mong believes the gaming world may soon enter into that same arena, where the top of their game in gaming become household names, and he hopes to be one of them.
"E-sports can only get bigger and bigger at this point, it's already getting there," Mong said.