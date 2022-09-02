STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County tree and lawn service company is reeling after thieves allegedly stole catalytic converters from company vehicles.

Officials at Joshua Tree Experts say it happened Thursday night after business hours at the operations center in Stockertown.

Ten vehicles in the lot were hit.

They say those vehicles are now out of service, causing the company to lose business for at least a day.

"And it's just sad that, like, small-time business owners have something else to worry about outside of just the normal day-to-day operations," said Dylan Degroat, a Recruiting and Training Coordinator with the company.

Company officials say they have called police to investigate.

We reached out to police, too, but they didn't return our calls seeking more information.