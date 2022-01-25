NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - At Assumption of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Ukrainian Church in Northampton, Father Oleg Kravchenko is saying a prayer for Ukraine.
Kravchenko and his wife Olha came to the U.S. four years ago, but as one can see from a 2016 wedding photo, they have a very large family back in Ukraine.
"We are pretty much concerned about everything what is going on now in our motherland," Kravchenko said.
When he says we he's including members of his parish, who are hearing from relatives that are nervous about 100,000 Russian troops poised at the border.
President Vladimir Putin says it's just military exercises, but to Ukrainians it echoes 2014, when Russia annexed a chunk of the country called Crimea.
DeSales professor Andrew Essig believes Putin is making the move to neutralize what he sees as a growing Western influence.
"That's the last thing he wants. Already with NATO along its borders and the Baltic countries Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, if they're Russian it's going to make you feel scared, it's going to make you feel vulnerable to Western influence which you don't particularly care for," Essig said.
The U.S. and its NATO allies have promised action should Russia invade Ukraine.
"We are grateful that most of the world is with us," Kravchenko said.
Kravchenko says the church will keep praying for the Ukrainian people and is asking the Lehigh Valley to do the same.