Monday marks Labor Day, a federal holiday on the first Monday in September to honor and recognize the American labor movement.

Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894. It's recognized as an annual celebration of workers and their achievements.

The day also symbolizes the end of summer for many Americans, and is celebrated with parties, street parades and athletic events.

Those locally say it's important to make sure the younger generation understands why we have off on this day every year.

"Labor Day is a day for me to reflect back on what our forefathers fought and died for the rights of working people in America here," said Jerry Green, president of Steelworkers Local 2559.

On Sunday, Steelworkers Local 2559 continued its tradition of spreading awareness through the annual Labor Day caravan parade.

"We had a nice turnout," Green said. "We had a new venue, where we started over by the SteelStacks with the blast furnaces in the background."

Nearly 100 cars lined up and down First Street in participation, also marking the 80th anniversary of the existence in solidarity of the Steelworkers union.

Green says now, more than ever, companies need to step up or their workers will step out.

"The company's got to realize that listen, you know, they may not be paying their workers what they deserve," Green said. "They're gonna go other places where they see that they can make more money and substantially, a lot more money."

69 News has covered several recent workers union strikes, all with very similar stories. They feel they aren't getting fairly compensated for the work they're putting in.

Ultimately, Green and others hope days like Monday shed light on unions and get the younger generation involved.

"Maybe they'll join unions, you know, give us a chance, you're gonna come talk to us and tell us what we can do for you. You know, you're gonna have a voice and that's the biggest thing about belonging to a union," Green said.