BETHLEHEM, Pa. - According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 dashboard, the Lehigh Valley is leading the way in administering vaccines.
But with that success comes a few issues, like reports of people fudging their first phase eligibility.
"Of course we know that there are anecdotal incidents of people doing or saying things that may not be the truth. On the other hand we also understand that most people are honest," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Medical experts say for the most part, the vaccine clinics operate on the honor system, because turning medical professionals into detectives would slow down the process. But at some clinics, like those operated by the Bethlehem Health Bureau, proof may be required.
"Whether it's a prescription, a doctor's note or a document from their medical records, just to ensure again that they have one of the qualifying conditions that are listed in the 1A priority group," said Bethlehem Health Director Kristen Wenrich.
Since the clinics started, medical experts say there has also been a huge influx of people from outside the region making appointments and showing up for shots. While clinics won't turn those people away, health bureaus are referring them to health departments back home.
"If you live in Montgomery County or Bucks County or in Philadelphia and you have access to your own health department, we're hoping that that is where you will sign up to be vaccinated," said Allentown Health Director Vicky Kistler.
Lastly, health officials say they're seeing a large number of no-shows at clinics, believed to be people making multiple appointments. Officials say the vaccines from those appointments are then given to people on waiting lists. They ask that people make only one appointment so more people can be vaccinated quicker.
Health officials say despite the issues listed above, the majority of vaccines are going to local residents with qualifying conditions.