BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - By now, spotted lanternflies taking over is a sight we're used to this time of year.
This year's been a bit different. When you stop and think about it, we haven't really seen too many. It's a welcome situation for places like Clover Hill Vineyard and Winery.
"This is the time of year though when you start to see the mature adults and at this point we really haven't seen a whole lot of them," said Clover Hill co-owner Kari Skrip.
In years past, Skrip says they've lost several vines. Think of the Chardonnay.
"We noticed just a small amount of nymphs in the spring time and now I think I've personally seen two mature adults but the next two to three weeks will really tell the tale," Skrip said.
Researchers at the Penn State Extension say this isn't a fluke. Lanternflies are among us, but are just not mobile yet.
"There are periods where it's like 'where did they go,' or 'it doesn't look like it's going to be bad this year,' and then come later on like late September and October they'll come back," said Amy Korman with Penn State Extension.
We're all waiting with bated breath.
The important thing to remember about spotted lanternflies is to not transport them anywhere. This is how they spread, by laying eggs in different places and setting up shop for a while.
We certainly don't want them to ruin any vineyards.