GERMANSVILLE, Pa. - "How much does it cost to fill this truck up?" I asked Germansville Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Jay Scheffler.
"It holds 64 gallons, so do the math," he said.
At the $6.05 per gallon for diesel which we found along Route 309, it's $387.20 for the Germansville Fire Company.
Chief Scheffler says they cover 30 square miles of upper Lehigh County.
"The fuel efficiency for these trucks is not good. If we are getting four to six miles a gallon that is great," he said.
Small volunteer departments across the region now face a price battle along with fighting fires.
"If I don't need to run a truck and we are at a dwelling fire off the highway I'll turn the truck off to not just sit there and idle fuel out of the truck," Scheffler said.
Public appearances are being limited too, but Scheffler considers the company lucky, as the municipality pays for their gas.
"It's been a pretty heavy couple of months for volunteers in this area of Schuylkill County," said Shenandoah Heights Fire Department Chief Steve Quinn.
He doesn't have that municipal support and says the Schuylkill County department pays for their own gas and it costs at least $75 per call. With brush fire season, there's been a lot of calls.
They've cut back on buying gear, restarted online raffles to raise funds, and rely on community support.
"I mean it's not only fuel that is going up. Operations and maintenance parts are harder to get, the bills are more expensive," he lamented.
While financial frustration simmers, Scheffler says public safety won't be a victim.
"Just like bad weather the show goes on. It still gets done," he said.