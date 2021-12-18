On Saturday volunteers in our area and around the country placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at thousands of cemeteries.

National Wreaths Across America Day is held every December.

Local ceremonies included one at the historic Easton Cemetery.

The ceremony was organized by the George Taylor Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

In Allentown, volunteers were busy placing wreaths on graves of veterans at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

It's a cemetery where more than 5,000 veterans are laid to rest.

