COOPERSBURG, Pa. - Across the road from Pappy's Orchard and Lisa's Kitchen in Coopersburg, Lehigh County, are thousands upon thousands of sunflowers.

The bright flowers are doing more than just catching rays and attention.

"Labyrinths have a calming effect, and then being in nature also has positive attributes like improving your mental health," said Esther Ueffer, who started the nonprofit Petals 4 Hope.

The mission behind the maze is to bring awareness and increase resources for those battling mental health issues. Esther knows the struggle.

"As I went from schooling and into my professional life as a physical therapist, that transition was really difficult. And it's kind of when things kind of all fell into place of I wasn't okay, and I needed to get help," she said.

Esther says as beautiful, therapeutic and healing as the flowers are, it's been a journey getting here and to maintain, very symbolic of her own journey with mental health.

"Sometimes the weeds creep back in. And that's okay. Because you can always take care of them and find the beauty," she said.

She says with the help of professionals, she's able to better manage her mind and hopes the walk through nature will provide others with some relief.

"It's not going to be easy. It's going to be a rough road, but stick with it and you'll get there. It's okay," she said.

Proceeds from Petals 4 Hope will benefit treatment trends in Allentown.

Esther hopes to continue her mission this season for the next few weeks then come back again next year.