EASTON, Pa. - Longtime Lehigh Valley high school wrestling coach Jody Karam has managed to save both his friend's life and his own with just a single kidney donation.
The Easton Area High School coach and Morganelli Properties realtor underwent surgery to donate a kidney to a friend.
During the surgery, doctors found the early stages of a type of cancer that usually does not show signs until it has progressed into advanced stages.
Karam tweeted, "I never would have discovered my cancer, if I didn't commit to donating my kidney!"
His son, professional race car driver Sage Karam, wrote on social media: "Dad saved a life by donating his kidney and by doing so it also saved his. God is so good."
Helping save someone's life is nothing new for Jody Karam. Two years ago, he helped come to the rescue when Easton coaching legend Steven Powell had a heart attack. He was one of several people who took turns giving CPR to help resuscitate Powell.