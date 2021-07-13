Easton High School assistant wrestling coach Steven Powell has always been active. I mean really active.
Even at 67 he's known for jamming out 30 miles on his bike.
But on March 10 he was in the wrestling room doing jump rope drills with the wrestlers.
"And just like that down I went," Powell said.
Powell pushed himself too hard, and his heart stopped.
"Basically was dead for three to five minutes," Powell said.
Fortunately, St. Luke's athletic trainer Andrew Neeld was working with a student upstairs and rushed to Powell's side.
Incredibly, the coach accidentally recorded the lifesaving measures that followed on his cell phone.
"You're checking for breathing, pulse, he wasn't. He was starting to turn purple from lack of oxygen," Neeld said.
Neeld says he and the rest of the athletic trainers and Coach Jody Karam took turns giving CPR.
But he says it was the defibrillator, a device that anyone can use, that saved Powell's life.
"You turn on the machine, it tells you what to do," Neeld said.
Powell's wife Bobbi is Easton High School's cross country coach. She says she's filled with gratitude every time she walks by the defibrillator now posted outside the gym.
"I'm just so emotional about it. I mean I know that little device and these people brought my husband back to life and you can't ever repay somebody for that, you just can't," Bobbi Powell said.
"Very fortunate to be here and I've got a great support crew and appreciate every day," Steven Powell said.
Neeld and the Powells say it's now their mission to get defibrillators placed near fire extinguishers, so other lives can be saved.