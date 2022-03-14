A local World War II veteran celebrated a milestone moment on Saturday. Dick Schermerhorn turned 100 years old.

His family had a big party for him at Lutheran Crest Senior Living Center.

Schermerhorn landed on Normandy Beach during the D-Day invasion. He also helped liberate two concentration camps, including Auschwitz.

He's been in the Allentown area since 1949. He said his family came from all over the country to celebrate his big day.

"The great part about it is you have a family that's willing to do this for you," said Schermerhorn. "You know I can't begin to thank them for all they've done for me."

So what's the secret to turning 100?

Schemerhorn said you just have to behave yourself.

