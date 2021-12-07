Henry "Hank" Kudzik was 16 years old when the bombs were dropped on Pearl Harbor. He still remembers where he was when he got the news.
"I actually was sitting in the Boyd Theater watching a movie, and when I came out, everybody was out on the streets, opening the windows and gosh, we were being bombed," Kudzik said.
He tried to enlist right after that, but at 16, he says, they wouldn't sign him up.
"I was too young. They wouldn't accept me because I was 16, you gotta be at least 17," Kudzik said.
So he waited. And then, he turned 17, and six months later, on June 4, 1942, Kudzik would become part of the American history books.
He was on board the USS Nautilus in the battle of Midway, and would become part of the naval crew that would help sink several Japanese warships. The win in that historic battle kept our west coast safe from another Japanese attack.
So after watching the bombs hit Pearl Harbor, Kudzik helped make sure that didn't happen again.
Kudzik would go on to make 14 combat runs. He was a hero, though if you ask him, he was just a man doing the job he felt like he should.
Now he is 95 years old, and he still has memories of that infamous day on Dec.7, 1941, and the days that came after.
"Christmas that year, in '41, it wasn't much of a Christmas," Kudzik said.
But thanks to him, and thousands of others just like him, we have this season now.
Thanks to Harry Kudzik, Christmas is a reason to celebrate.