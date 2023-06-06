MACUNGIE, Pa. - 79 years ago Tuesday, Allied forces launched the largest amphibious assault in history: D-Day.

Tens of thousands of soldiers landed on the beaches of France to begin the big push against German forces. Forces pushed inland from five spots along the French coast of the English Channel.

The fighting was brutal. Allied forces suffered more than 10,000 casualties, including 4,400 dead.

100-year-old Bert Winzer, from Macungie, was already in Europe.

He was part of an elite special forces unit called the "Black Devils," and was in Italy on June 6, 1944.

We talked with Bert Tuesday about when he learned of the Allied invasion.

"Probably in the next couple of days. We didn't get too much messages from other happenings around, you know? They kind of kept us under cover. You have a hot spot, they send us to it," Winzer said.

It took nearly a year for Germany to finally fall.

But the D-Day landings marked the beginning of the eventual end of World War II in Europe.