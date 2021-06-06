ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People in the Lehigh Valley are looking for any way to find relief from the heat.
"It is so hot, it's like 98 degrees!” said 2nd grader Kayvir Williams.
On a steamy hot Sunday, the folks at Fifth and Liberty in Allentown were hoping to be "liberated" from the oppressive heat any way they could.
"It's horrible, but I’m loving it at the same time!" said Nicole Ward, who brought her six-month old daughter Melanie to the splash park.
"When I wasn't wet I felt a little bit light headed," said one boy before running off to play.
"Oh it feels beautiful because it's too hot to lay out. I was laying out in the morning but I might as well come out and cool off and watch the kids play and enjoy!" said Judy of Allentown.
While some say they're having a ball beating the heat, there is a serious side. A lot of the adults say it feels amazing to finally feel comfortable enough to be around so many people and ditch the mask.
"It's just a wonderful time that I don’t have to be so scared. It's definitely good to see people without the masks and to see people having a good time" said Ward.
"Even though it's been a year, it feels like it's been longer than that, I was wondering when it would ever end and it finally feels like we're finally getting back to normal," said Teanna Usry, a mother of three children from Allentown.
Some of the moms say being cooped up during COVID was so hard on their kids, and on them, so just seeing all this activity, warms their heart.
"My kids hated being locked in it. It was the worst, they were throwing tantrums. This is like they get to be out with friends, it was a very anti-social period for them and they couldn't interact with others and that's how my son thrives, interactions with other people," said Usry.
The public pools in Allentown were closed Sunday and will not open until June 19th.