The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway.

This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state.

This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

The Lehigh Valley has already taken home awards from the farm show.

Bethlehem-based "Five Maidens Cider Company" was named "Best of Show" in the cider competition.

Owners Brian and Andrew won the award for their cranberry cider.

The cidery also won two 1st-place ribbons and a 2nd-place honor in other categories.

A Lehigh County woman took the top prize in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest.

Lorrie Rauch, of the New Tripoli area, beat out 71 other entries.

Her pie earned a spot in the contest after winning the competition at the Kempton Fair in Berks County.