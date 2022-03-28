EASTON, Pa. - Easton has made it a priority to transform blighted buildings into something useful. It's something the Governor recently recognized the city for, and it's something the owners of the Townley House have done successfully.
In the 19th and 20th centuries, North Third Street in Easton was known as "Millionaire's Row." One building that spent years neglected and vacant is now the Townley House.
"A 16-room, style-minded boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown," said Cassondra Ruta, the general manager at the Townley House.
It's a treasure trove of history.
"This is the original staircase," said Kate Gjevukaj, the creative director of Enjoy with Gusto, which runs the Townley House. "The building is about 170 years old."
After an addition and a whole lot of work, the hotel started welcoming guests in 2020. It opened Bar Bix last year, which quickly became a popular spot for locals and visitors to bond.
"It's a good place where all the community gathers on weekends before or after dinner," said Ruta.
Today, the hotel is dappling in the growing industry of micro-weddings and small events. Among its biggest draws: the opportunity for people to learn about Easton's past, while enjoying Easton's present.
The place is full of conversation starters, like a fireplace that's been there for over a century.
"You have the Mercer tile," said Gjevukaj. "We tried to just clean it up as much as we could."
In the basement, you'll notice doors pieced together like a puzzle on the ceilings and the walls. They were all salvaged from the original building during construction.
"All the hardware still attached," said Gjevukaj. "The handles are still there."
The price tag to stay is a couple hundred dollars a night. Each room has a name, like Shakespeare, an accompanying theme and a handmade headboard. Whether you're packing a suitcase or stopping by for a night out, you'll notice even the artwork has meaning.
"This is from a local artist," Gjevukaj said as she showed artwork. "His name's Ryan Fisher, and he has a lot of beautiful scenes from around town."
Townley House is run by Enjoy with Gusto, which is a group known for several of Easton's thriving restaurants.