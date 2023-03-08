Geodis Logistics of Lehigh County has notified Pennsylvania that it will lay off 107 workers.
In a notice filed with the state's Department of Labor and Industry, Geodis said the layoffs will be effective as of July 31. The notice identifies Geodis as operating in Kutztown, Berks County, but the 9750 Commerce Circle address listed is in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, near the county line.
Geodis also has operations in Breinigsville and Bethlehem Township, according to its website.
Geodis is a transportation, logistics and supply-chain management company, according to its website. The French company operates in almost 170 countries, according to its website, and has more than 44,000 employees.
Its revenue in 2022 was 13.7 billion euros, about $14.4 billion at Wednesday's exchange rate.
"Although uncertainties remain in 2023, we remain confident in GEODIS's growth prospects," Geodis Chief Executive Officer Marie-Christine Lombard said in a company statement in February.
The so-called WARN notice stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. It is required by federal law to give workers and communities of certain businesses notice of closings and mass layoffs.
Logistics company in Lehigh Valley plans to lay off 107 workers, Pa. notice says
Geodis Logistics of Lehigh County has notified Pennsylvania that it will lay off 107 workers.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- High school technical students from across our area show off automotive skills at NCC in competition
- Bethlehem police warn residents about thefts from mailboxes
- Each BeCa High student to receive own laptop for school work in and out of classroom
- Logistics company in Lehigh Valley plans to lay off 107 workers, Pa. notice says
- Allentown School District marks International Women's Day, holds teen summit
- Analyst details text message exchanges in case of Lower Macungie man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
- Lafayette College buzzing, holding watch party, as men's basketball team battles for spot in NCAA Tournament
- Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center looking for volunteers for Veterans Transportation Network, including in Lehigh Valley
- Shift4 to process payments for Premier Productions, adding another live-entertainment client
- Woman opens downtown Bethlehem notary office in memory of late daughter
Berks Area News
- American Red Cross Hero: Heather Boyer
- Restoration of Trexler Mansion, old Elks Lodge in downtown Reading continues as developer seeks city & county money
- Boyertown community making plans to redesign vandalized mural
- Local baton twirler headed to Nations Cup in England
- Power restored at Reading City Hall
- Berks robbery and kidnapping suspect arrested, charged in Montco robberies
- BBQ restaurant in Berks closes; owners continue to cater events
- Rep. Houlahan announces over $2 million in federal funds for Berks housing programs
- Reading City Hall closed due to power outage
- Pa. Senate votes to confirm Michelle Henry as state's attorney general
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Xi accuses US of trying to hold back China’s development
- Lawsuit against Fox shows the news behind the Trump news
- California to end Walgreens contract after abortion dispute
- US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
- Logistics company in Lehigh Valley plans to lay off 107 workers, Pa. notice says
- Norfolk Southern CEO 'deeply sorry,' as senators ready probe
- Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3T over 10 years
- In fraud case, embattled Ozy Media is a no show
- Credit or Debit Card For Kids: Which Is Best?
- Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
Entertainment News
- Keira Knightly says she felt caged by her early career
- Celebs born on the 8th of March - Freddie Prinze Jr., James Van Der Beek and more
- Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend sues over NDA
- 'A microcosm of our world': Goldie Hawn praises 'brilliant' composed Chris Rock when Will Smith 'lost control' at Oscars
- Catherine, Princess of Wales hailed 'inspiring role model' as she undertakes military first aid challenge
- Chance the Rapper says he's open to country music collaboration
- RAW: SOUND OF MUSIC: OSCARS CUTTING OFF SPEECHES EXPLAINED
- Taylor Swift and Pink to receive special honors during the iHeartRadio Awards Captioned
- 2023 Oscars: Lady Gaga Won’t Be Performing Nominated ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song
- Bindi Irwin 'battled for a long time' with endometriosis before surgery