Geodis Logistics of Lehigh County has notified Pennsylvania that it will lay off 107 workers.



In a notice filed with the state's Department of Labor and Industry, Geodis said the layoffs will be effective as of July 31. The notice identifies Geodis as operating in Kutztown, Berks County, but the 9750 Commerce Circle address listed is in Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County, near the county line.



Geodis also has operations in Breinigsville and Bethlehem Township, according to its website.



Geodis is a transportation, logistics and supply-chain management company, according to its website. The French company operates in almost 170 countries, according to its website, and has more than 44,000 employees.



Its revenue in 2022 was 13.7 billion euros, about $14.4 billion at Wednesday's exchange rate.



"Although uncertainties remain in 2023, we remain confident in GEODIS's growth prospects," Geodis Chief Executive Officer Marie-Christine Lombard said in a company statement in February.



The so-called WARN notice stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. It is required by federal law to give workers and communities of certain businesses notice of closings and mass layoffs.