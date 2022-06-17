WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. – After two years of preparation and dealing with a pandemic, the Slatington Farmers Market opened Friday next to Slatington Marketplace flea market inside the former Keystone Lamp Factory.
The flea market also has opened an expansion that adds 50% more floor space that’s already filled with vendors.
“Absolutely incredible,” Chris White, who with longtime friend Joshua Karoly owns the market, said as he scurried amid a light mid-day crowd. “This moment has been a long time coming.”
The farmer’s market, at 8281 Route 873, opened with about 15 active vendors, and several others in the process of moving in. White said about 30 vendors have been secured.
In all, plans for the market’s 28,000 square feet showroom call for housing more than 40 vendors, as well as a 4,000-square-foot event space.
The market will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays, but each vendor will set its own hours.
The market includes a “restaurant row” of sorts. It is an aisle of eateries, including:
- True Blue Mediterranean express foods
- Uncle Jay’s barbecue
- Takkii ramen
All are expected to open next weekend, White said.
The Waffle Spot and crepes also were preparing to open. There’s a bakery, ice cream and donuts. Pizza, burgers, cheesesteaks and sausage sandwiches also are available.
Bulb Coffee Company, one of the few food vendors already open, was doing a brisk business Friday.
Other vendors include Slatedale Discount Provisions food, home and health items; Doan Distillery; Stone Lake Winery; a full bar; an arcade; and a “wide variety of different craft and nostalgia dealerships,” White said, including a Hot Wheels toy dealer.
There’s also a throwback arcade with video and pinball games.
Just inside the market’s front doors is Bleiler’s Produce Patch of Breinigsville, offering fresh, locally grown produce, setting the mood of a farmer’s market.
White said the market is actively looking for a deli or butcher.
Slatington Farmer’s Market in May 2021 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for what then was more than 40 vendors.
When the market first was proposed, officials noted the 19-acre property backs up to the D&L Trail and is down the road from the Lehigh Gap Nature Center. They said they hoped it would draw people from Jim Thorpe, New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley.
The market then was “inundated, in a great way, with some substantial offers to put more permanent structures, more permanent booths, in there,” White said.
“And the market vision kind of turned from a couple of tables and chairs being out there to a full-scale travel destination in terms of offering food, crafts – a wide variety of different other experiences.
“It was creating a better experience through greater investment.”
That delayed the project, especially when coronavirus hit and “the supply shortage entered into it,” White said. A July 2, 2021, grand opening was canceled.
“It’s been a while since many of you have seen or heard from us,” White said in a Facebook video. “And I’m sure many of you are disappointed. So are we. When we originally laid out our vision for the new market in Slatington, we had no idea what we were building in the middle of a pandemic.
“The last two years have brought one unforeseen challenge after another. But throughout it all we’ve remained laser-focused on our only goal -- to bring an all-new shopping and dining experience to the Slatington community and the Lehigh Valley.”
Also in the meantime, White’s next-door Slatington Market Place, an antiques and collectables market with more than 150 vendors that operated for seven years, underwent renovations and improvements, and added 14,000 square feet.
White said the Market Place saw the opportunity for vendors that “look toward nostalgic, rock ’n’ roll, sports collectables and country chic, and filled the new space with 75 new vendors.
“The road to get here has been rocky and we’ve taken some lumps along the way,” White said.
“I would just say that we are so grateful for the community and government officials who have helped us – all the way from the inspectors to the state. Just a really incredible project and we’re grateful.”