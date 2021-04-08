The first of April is typically when people expect a silly gag or a prank, or for a friend to pull a fast one on them.
But for brothers Jimi and John Honochick, the silliness starts later in the month on April 10. The date marks National Siblings Day.
Jimi, who lives in the Lehigh Valley, started the tradition seven years ago by sending John a package including a T-shirt and mug with his mug on it.
"I knew he would try and get me back and I would have to bring my A game," Jimi said.
So the following year, Jimi hired a woman intended to be a clown, to ring his brother's doorbell at 5 a.m. The costume ended up looking more like a gnome though.
"I'm not going to say some of us were out the bar until 2 a.m. and then had to wake up to let a gnome lady in, but that may or may not have happened," John said.
"It was a great moment in National Siblings Day history," John said.
Another year, Jimi bought an ad in a local newspaper. The spot featured one of John's senior portraits.
The tradition even stood the test of distance.
"No matter where I go though, he tracks me down," John said.
When John was in Dubai one year, Jimi coordinated with hotel staff to deliver an envelope to his room containing goofy photos of Jimi.
The year that John was in Thailand, was perhaps Jimi's most brilliant.
He called a restaurant in Thailand and despite a language barrier, reserved his brother a table. When his brother arrived, there was an IPad waiting for him with a 30-minute video in which Jimi pretends he's eating dinner across the table. He asks his brother questions, pretends he's getting a response, and even has his wife serve him wine and dinner as if he's really eating with him. Truth be told though, Jimi had already eaten and realized it would be funnier if he had food, so that night he had a second dinner.
John plays the game too.
One year he sent his brother a month's worth of his favorite ice cream, Ben and Jerry's.
His gestures quickly became more taunting like his brother's.
One year, John sent his brother a cardboard cut out of himself wearing a medal that recognizes him as the best brother.
Another year, John arranged for two of his brother's favorite football players to record messages for him. In the videos, the players point out Jimi's inferior fantasy football skills.
The tradition has turned into friendly competition of who can outdo the other.
"He certainly tries, but I don't think it compares," Jimi said.
This year the brothers celebrated a little early. Jimi reached out to WFMZ's Jamie Stover about their brotherly rivalry. Getting his brother on news was the gag.
But John probably takes the cake this year. He sent his brother a double-sided pillowcase with childhood photos of himself on it. John also ordered a giant framed painting of John depicted as a military captain.
"I was thinking there's a good spot right over the mantle and you can just hang that," he told him.