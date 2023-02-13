BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Thousands of westbound Route 22 commuters daily see an old Exxon station when they pull off at the Route 191 exit.

Now, years after the station closed, Bethlehem Township has received a plan to turn the building into a convenience store. So far, that idea has not been met with favor from the township.

The applicant, identified in zoning documents as Rajwinder Nagra, wants to use the 0.55-acre lot as a store, but township Zoning Officer Samantha Smith "has concluded that the previous use of the real estate was that of an auto service station and repair garage."

The old station has a "Snack Shop" sign, but a convenience store "was not previously a principal use at the real estate." Smith's zoning report also said no site plan has been submitted.

The township's Zoning Hearing Board will consider the challenge to Smith's interpretation at a Feb. 22 meeting. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the township municipal building at 4225 Easton Ave.

According to Nagra's appeal, his proposal would remove blight and provide another gas station in the township. He declined to comment Monday when reached by telephone.

The property is owned by Nazareth Pike LLC, according to Northampton County records. That limited liability corporation bought the property in 2022 for $115,000, county records show.

The 2022 price shows a big drop from the last reported sale, at $475,000 in 2000, when the station was still open. That makes the half-acre next to a Route 22 overpass one of the few properties to fall in value in the township.

To the north and south of the property are commercial uses, and the station, known mainly for being vacant for years, is near busy intersections around the Bethlehem Square shopping center. The lot is already developed and paved, and of an irregular shape, also factors noted in the appeal for its use as a convenience store.