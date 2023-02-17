EASTON, Pa. - An aide for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman tells 69 News it's unclear how long he will be hospitalized for depression. He says Fetterman is doing well and going through the processes he needs to after checking himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The aide says it's expected to be longer than days, but shorter than months that Fetterman is hospitalized, as doctors try different medicines and pinpoint an effective dosage.

"Ordinarily, the senator's staff will keep track of everything, inform the senator of what's going on," said Dr. John Kincaid, a professor of government and public service at Lafayette College.

Fetterman's Pennsylvania and D.C. offices are open as usual. People with questions and concerns can still talk with staff members. An aide tells us next week is a district week, so Fetterman's team will go to the events he'd usually be at throughout the state.

69 News is told after that it's too soon to say how things will be handled, as the team is taking it day by day.

This all comes the same week Sen. Bob Casey had prostate cancer surgery. His office noted no further treatment is required and that he should be back in action after some rest.

"The main concern is whether they can get to the Senate floor in order to vote, and that's not clear. Chuck Schumer can certainly delay votes as much as possible," said Dr. Kincaid. "If they're out for a long term, then that poses a problem for the Democrats in the Senate because they have a very narrow majority."

Health experts agree depression after strokes is common.

Fetterman's office said he'd experienced depression throughout life, but it only became severe in recent weeks.

"People who have a prior history of depression are at highest risk of a relapse of depression after a major medical challenge," said Dr. Megan Ranney, Associate Dean of Public Health at Brown University.

Meanwhile, the outpouring of support continues.

President Joe Biden tweeted the Senator is "leading by example" and that "getting the care you need is brave."

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres added he too admires Fetterman, and shared he wouldn't be alive, let alone in Congress, if it weren't for mental health care.