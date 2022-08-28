BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A beloved Bethlehem barber is no longer making the cut.

He's closing his doors and heading for retirement.

Denny Roebuck was joined by family and friends Saturday as they said goodbye to the business he built for over 40 years.

"No more Denny the barber. I'm Denny now," said Denny Roebuck, retired barber.

Denny Roebuck is saying goodbye to cutting hair, and hello to retirement.

For 43 years, Denny has been on Broad Street in Bethlehem. He and his wife Colleen built the barber shop from the ground up.

"It was our plan, and the plan went how it was supposed to," said Colleen Roebuck, Denny's wife.

Denny says today is the end of an era. He cherishes the customers who have walked through those doors for so many years.

"For 40 years I've had 300 to 500 different friends every year," Denny said. "You get to know and experience so many different things with different people."

One of those people being Ted Kapplan, who's been Denny's customer for ten years.

"Denny was a very personable guy, social guy," Kapplan said. "You just didn't pay for a haircut, you got the entertainment with it."

Denny's family says today is a big moment.

"We're all feeling the bitter sweet feels today," said Emily Roebuck, daughter.

"This is like our second home," Lindley Roebuck, Denny's other daughter, said, "a second family a lot of these people."

"They worked really hard to get to this point"

Family and friends came out to the barber shop to wish Denny well and appreciate his barber shop one last time.

As for Denny, "I'm 65. It's time to go. Time to enjoy it. If people don't realize life's too short, hey you're missing it."