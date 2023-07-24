The longtime CEO of a local non-profit organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities will retire next year.

The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties’ Board of Directors announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Karen Shoemaker has decided to retire effective Sept. 1, 2024, after 25 years leading the organization.

The Arc Board will establish a search committee to direct a detailed selection process for a successor who will take over for Karen in September 2024, according to a news release from the organization.

The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties says it "champions a life of inclusion, opportunity, and equity for people with IDD through advocacy, education, and supports. The Arc envisions that all people with IDD are valued, respected, and fully included members of their community with the right to choose where they live, learn, work, and play."

Under Karen’s tenure, The Arc has grown to a $28 million organization with nearly 60 full-time and more than 850 part-time employees, according to the news release.

The Arc says it serves nearly 1,200 individuals and families in Lehigh and Northampton counties.

When Karen became the top executive at The Arc in 1999, the organization had 24 employees and an annual budget of $850,000, the non-profit says.

Over her career, the non-profit says, Karen greatly enhanced the regional chapter’s standing at the state and national levels through her service on the boards of The Arc of Pennsylvania and The Arc of the United States, and leadership roles with the Pennsylvania Conference of Executives of The Arc of PA, the National Conference of Executives of The Arc of the United States. She has also been a longtime member of the Muhlenberg College Board of Associates, currently serving as President, according to the organization's news release.

She has a degree in Sociology from Muhlenberg College and a Master of General Administration in Health Care Administration from the University of Maryland. She and her husband, Dan, reside in Lower Macungie, the organization says.

Board President George Lewis said: “Karen’s steady and principled leadership has guided The Arc in times of major growth and significant challenges. She is a tireless advocate whose work at The Arc has improved the lives of many individuals and families across the Lehigh Valley.”

“Karen is one of The Arc’s most valuable assets. While we will miss her many contributions to making the Lehigh Valley a more inclusive community, the Board appreciates that her retirement plans give us time for a thorough search and transition for a successor who will carry on her legacy.”

Karen said: “I have been incredibly fortunate to have served as the CEO of The Arc since 1999 and know that I will be leaving The Arc in a strong place both organizationally and financially.”

“I am grateful for the many amazing people that I have known throughout my time as CEO of The Arc, including our incredible staff and Board, the people with IDD and families that we support, and the people in the Lehigh Valley community who generously support our work. The mission of The Arc to champion a life of inclusion, opportunity, and equity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through advocacy, education, and supports is a cause that I deeply believe in and that I will carry with me always.”