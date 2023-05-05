EASTON, Pa. -- In about a week and a half, Easton voters will decide who secures the Democratic nomination for mayor. There are no Republican candidates in the race, so it's the longtime incumbent versus a city councilman.

"People don't change their family doctor, unless there's a reason," said incumbent Easton Mayor Sal Panto. "Our change has been very positive, and I think we want to keep that up."

Between his two runs as mayor, Panto has led Easton for 24 years.

"We're cleaner and safer," said Panto. "Our crime is down every year."

Panto says among his accomplishments are never raising property taxes, welcoming new residents, and improving the city's finances from millions in debt to million in surplus.

Among his goals if he's re-elected is opening a community center for children and seniors.

"Plus, I'm working real hard to get our Choice Neighborhoods grant, which is about a $40 million grant from the federal government to redo all the public housing in the West Ward and affordable housing," said Panto.

But, seven-year City Councilman Peter Melan believes he's best fit for the job.

"Yes, he's done great things for the city, but now we just want something different," said Melan. "We want something new. We want something exciting. We want something creative."

Melan says during his time on council, "I passed some ethics legislation to kind of strengthen our ethics, and really just throughout my career, I've helped to increase our staffing for both the police department and the fire department."

The government consultant tells 69 News one of his biggest priorities is re-engaging neighborhoods.

"I want to connect our neighborhoods," said Melan. "Right now, a lot of people feel like we're just we're separated."

As for all that's being built, Melan said, "I'm not anti-development. I just want to be an advocate for smart development, more conscious planning...I think we're gonna start seeing challenges."

"He has not proposed one bill that corrects those problems," said Panto. "The downtown developments are giving us the financial security to invest in neighborhoods. We're doing parks and playgrounds."

A debate with both candidates is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at Lafayette College.