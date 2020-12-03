BREININGSVILLE, Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors on Thursday reluctantly agreed to the resignation of its township tax collector for the past 24 years.
Barry L. Moyer, the longtime tax collector and township resident, announced that he would be retiring at the end of the year.
"This is the man who said he would never retire and now is retiring" a year before the end of his term in December 2021, said Chairman Jim Brunell, noticeably emotional about the departure of Moyer, who he described as having "a good nature, a big heart, and a warm smile."
Moyer was honored with a distinguished service award from the township at the meeting. He was accompanied by his family and also his replacement, Tracy Hodrick, who he recommended for the position.
Brunell said that due to the pandemic, Hodrick will begin her new job working from home, but she will periodically pick up payments from a collection box in the lobby of the municipal building on Schantz Road.
In other business, the supervisors authorized the promotion of officer Cory Reader to police lieutenant at an annual salary of $95,930.