EASTON, Pa. – A trash-disposal problem is moving toward the Lehigh Valley, Scott Perin of Waste Management Inc. said Thursday.
"There is a very big waste crisis that's starting in the New England area and moving down the East Coast," Perin, area director of disposal operations, told a Northampton Council committee Thursday.
Waste Management officials met with the Energy, Environment and Land Use Committee to pitch their plan for expansion of the Grand Central Landfill in Plainfield Township. The expansion, Perin said, will keep waste disposal affordable for Lehigh Valley residents.
The company wants the rezoning of 325 acres to expand the landfill, extending its useful life about 20 years past the current end date of 2028. So far, Plainfield Township has not gone along with the idea. Some residents have complained about being a trash haven.
Zoning is up to Plainfield, not the county.
"It's not exactly our jurisdiction to force Plainfield Township to do anything," Commissioner Tara Zrinski, head of the committee, said. The county does put together a waste-disposal plan but has no role in planning or zoning.
Waste Management's presence in Plainfield supports 126 jobs directly and contributes millions in fees and taxes to Plainfield, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, school districts and charities, according to Adrienne Fors, senior community relations specialist.
In Plainfield alone, the host fee of $2.2 million is equivalent to $1,042 per household. If the landfill were to close, that would drop to zero, as would contributions to the Slate Belt YMCA and other groups, according to a company handout.
Company officials said Thursday that landfills are not the dumps of the old days.
"Landfills are more than just a big hole in the ground," Fors said. They are scientifically monitored and managed, she said.
Plainfield Supervisor Don Moore spoke against the expansion, noting that he spoke as a resident, not as a representative of the township government. He said the expansion is more than what is necessary to handle local waste.
Zrinski, who is known for her environmental advocacy, acknowledged that waste is a big problem and should be addressed by all. Consumers should reuse items, rather than buy new things, and recycle what can be recycled. Manufacturers should produce more products that can be recycled.
"There are some necessary evils that we have to consider" when it comes to getting rid of trash, she said.
Even recycling generates "residual waste" that Perin said must go to landfills.
"We need a lot more education on waste management," Zrinski said, referring to how trash is dealt with, not Waste Management Inc.
Waste Management is based in Houston and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WM. Shares closed Thursday at $155.25. The company has a market value (number of shares outstanding times current price) of $64.5 billion.