MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Someone who recently bought a lottery ticket in Northampton County just became an instant millionaire.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Tuesday that a Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Friendly Food Mart in Stockertown matched all six numbers — 03, 04, 07, 15, 21, 23 — in Monday night's drawing to win the buyer the $2,750,000 jackpot.

The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

The store will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

More than 74,700 other Match 6 Lotto ticket also won prizes.