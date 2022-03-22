Developer Lou Pektor reiterated Tuesday what he has said since his River Pointe Logistics Park plan first became public: he does not plan to put up a bunch of huge warehouses in Upper Mount Bethel Township.
"We're not looking to develop this as an e-commerce park," he said. Pektor has said earlier that the land along the Delaware River, near Route 80, is too valuable to use just for warehouses.
River Pointe (RPL) is one of two big projects the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review Thursday.
The LVPC's comprehensive planning committee took a first look Tuesday at the subdivision of land needed for RPL, and reviewed The Confluence, a mixed-use development proposed for the former Days Inn site in downtown Easton. The committee passed staff comments on both projects to the full commission's 7 p.m. Thursday meeting.
Pektor explained at the virtual meeting that RPL started with 730 acres, Pektor said, and since then his team has bought about 222 more acres. Northampton County records show that RPL paid $4 million for two parcels, total 95 acres, on Potomac Street in the township as of March 16.
Pektor reiterated what he has said at multiple meetings before: he does not plan to put up a bunch of high-cube (100 feet or more high) warehouses. RPL is targeting manufacturing users, not warehouses.
"We're trying to bring new larger and national and international type tenants to the site," he said.
Pektor has said RPL will create thousands of jobs, save open space and pay millions in taxes to Upper Mount Bethel, the Bangor Area School District and Northampton County. A group of residents has organized to fight the plan. None of the opponents spoke during Tuesday's committee meeting. At earlier meetings, they have said RPL threatens to ruin their rural lifestyle by adding traffic, pollution and noise to the township.
The planning commission's only RPL review for this week is of the proposed subdivision of land, Executive Director Becky Bradley said, but the LVPC may review other subdivisions or development.
The LVPC makes recommendations, while final decisions are left up to Upper Mount Bethel.
An unresolved issue is a nearby Norfolk Southern railroad underpass that has only about two inches of clearance for the highest trucks. RPL's traffic expert did not present any new information on that issue. Details about traffic were also limited.
RPL is in an industrial zone and "generally consistent" with the commission's plan for the Lehigh Valley, according to the LVPC's professional staff, but the strain the development will create on nearby roads must be considered, along with environmental impact.
About 40 minutes of the meeting was devoted to RPL, while The Confluence discussion flowed along quickly. Peron Development's plan for the South Third Street site includes about 213 apartments and 45 condominiums, a center courtyard, and retail space on the first floor. The seven-story building will have an underground parking garage.
The location is an "ideal setting," according to the LVPC staff, because it is near public transport and in a walkable area.
Legal counsel Gary Asteak started the meeting by reminding members of their jurisdiction.
"We have to acknowledge and respect that the local municipality has adopted zoning regulations," he said. Any LVPC review must be done within the parameters of those regulations.
At some meetings, commissioners have commented unfavorably on how townships have responded to development proposals, even when those proposals met local regulations.
The LVPC has a professional planning staff that reviews major proposals and passes those comments, once approved by the appointed commissioners, to municipalities. Final land-use decisions are in most cases up to the municipalities.
Details of the Thursday meeting are posted on the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission website.