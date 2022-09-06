PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night at the municipal building continued a conditional use hearing for a proposed industrial-use building from developer Lou Pektor.
Pektor's Greystone Capital Inc. is seeking to construct a 185,000-square-foot industrial-use facility on a 15.4-acre lot at 1493 Van Buren Road. Specifically, the building would be located at on the southeast corner of Van Buren Road and Newlins Mill Road.
The property is located in the Planned Office/Industrial Park zoning district, and would be used for the manufacturing and assembly of goods and supplies.
Tuesday night saw the hearing's third session, with the first having taken place May 24 and the second, July 5. Previous topics included how the development would handle additional stromwater generated after the site's development, potential site sinkholes, landscaping, traffic and parking.
Tuesday night's session began with attorney Timothy Fisher, who was serving as a spokesman for the Highlands of Glenmoor group. Fisher said he planned to call nine testimony witnesses. Highlands is a 55-plus community with 251 homes that wraps around the south and east sides of the proposed development.
"We feel our community is at stake," Fisher told the board. "We feel it (the proposed development would adversely effect our way of life."
He added that all nine of his witnesses would prove the applicant's plan does not comply with Palmer Township's zoning code.
The first witness was Glenmoor resident Gerry Genrich, who said he has 40 years of architectural experience. He testified the project exposes Glemoor residents to unwanted sounds and noise. Genrich added that some neighbors would have their view ruined by the project. He presented various self-drawings he made to demonstrate his claims.
Marc Kaplin, an attorney representing Pektor, during cross-examination contested the accuracy of of Genrich's self-made drawings and the value of his opinions. Kaplin also said the township's code did on not entitle anyone to a view on land they do not own.
At various times, Genrich and Kaplin verbally sparred, with Fisher interjecting periodic objections. Township Solicitor Charles Bruno at one time scolded all three men, directing each one to either get to the point, answer the question or stop talking. At one point, all three men were talking over one another, making official transcript efforts challenging.
Fisher's next witness was Kris Kollevoll, the owner of BRD Noise and Vibration Control, who testified that his tests revealed that expected noises at the proposed facility would violate the township's noise ordinance.
Kaplin said Kollevoll's assertions relied on assumptions about the project based on information even the developer does not yet know, and potential issues could be rectified during the land development stage.
Previous testimony indicated a 300-foot right turn lane would be constructed on Van Buren Road approaching Newlins Mill Road, and a 100-foot turn lane on Newlins Mill.
The site's truck parking would be 532 feet from the residential boundary, which the applicant's planner indicated was as far as possible from the homes. There will be a total of 222 parking spaces and 16 truck dock spaces for the 35-foot high building.
Truck traffic would be limited to Newlins Mill Road. Trucks would enter and egress through the access point to the site's north, with enough room in the site's truck turnaround area to allow for a full turn and exit in the same direction. Only passenger vehicles will be able to utilize the west and south access point onto Van Buren Road.
The hearing will continue to its fourth session at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.