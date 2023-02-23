Loved ones and colleagues gathered Thursday evening for Christopher Fitzgerald's viewing.

The Temple University police officer was killed in the line of duty this past Saturday.

Thursday was the first of two public viewings, with another set for Friday morning. The second public viewing will follow a motorcade, which will pass Fitzgerald's residence, Temple University and then Temple Police Station, before going to Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Fitzgerald's funeral will follow.

Philadelphia police tell 69 News there will be some road closures Thursday night and Friday for the viewings, motorcades and funeral.

From Philadelphia police:

"There will be temporary traffic closures and detours in the area to accommodate the hundreds of mourners traveling from all over the country to attend the viewing and funeral services at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street, for Temple Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, so tragically and senselessly killed in the line of duty last Saturday night.

"We wanted to make you aware that on Friday morning, February 24th, the inner lanes of the Parkway will be restricted starting at 6:00 AM. The area between 16th Street and 20th Street and from Vine Street to Arch Street will be restricted between 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM on Friday. Limited access will be provided to residents, businesses, and others with a need to access the area during that time.

"Philadelphia Police Officers will be stationed along the route to assist those who need access. The goal is to open all the closures by 2:00 PM on Friday as soon as the funeral services have concluded.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding at this difficult time."