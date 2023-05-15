EASTON, Pa. - Part of Easton's Fourth Street Garage is now open.

The garage is open on the lower level for metered parking, with a two-hour time limit. Meters accept credit cards and quarters only.

The upper levels of the garage will open at a later time, and will be for hourly parking, as well as contract parking.

The garage, originally slated to be open last June, has been under construction for two years. Mayor Sal Panto has said that once the entire garage is open, about 500 parking spaces will be available.

On the first floor, there's a big compactor, which will be used by nearby residents and businesses.

Once the Fourth Street Garage opens up, the Pine Street Garage will shut down, making way for the Marquis development. Officials are putting together letters to homeowners and renters letting them know their new parking spaces. Panto has said no one will be out of a spot.