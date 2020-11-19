LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Lower Macungie Township property owners will not see their taxes increase if a proposed 2021 budget is passed.
The $13.95 million spending plan received its first reading Thursday night during the board of commissioners' meeting. It contains no additional property tax burden and no sewer rate increase, according to Township Manager Bruce Beitel.
Commissioners approved the budget's advertisement, a step required by law during the budget adoption process. The legislative body is scheduled to vote on the spending plan Dec. 17.
In other business, commissioners authorized the advertisement of an ordinance that would alert potential property buyers about township constraints and requirements on the land. If approved, the ordinance would require disclosure of limitations such as lot restrictions, encumbrances, and flood plain designations.
The board recently asked the township's staff to create such an ordinance after a case involving a subdivision. In that case, the subdivision created numerous encumbrances, such as zoning for sheds and patios, that might impact a buyer's use of the land. It additionally created numerous utilities easements that would cover much of a residential lot.
While the township's board of commissioners and planning commission require disclosure as part of their approval process, the ordinance would ensure administration of the requirements to new property owners moving forward.
The bill is restricted to only to new property at the time of sale from a builder or developer to a client. Multi-generational property sales "are beyond the township's current capacity to administer with existing staff and resources," said Nathan Jones, the township's director of planning.
In other news, commissioners received a letter of resignation from Frederick Learey, who will leave the Environmental Advisory Council. In another communication, Dave Fletes expressed interest in serving on the Emergency Management Organization.