L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 budget Thursday night at the township building.
The $15.3 million spending plan contains no tax increase on property owners. The millage rate remains at 0.50.
The budget contains a .25 mill to be used for the Lower Macungie Library. In addition, there is a local services tax on each adult resident and nonresident employed or engaged in an occupation.
There is also a .5% tax on earned income and net profits which goes to Lower Macungie and .5% tax which goes to the East Penn School District.
A budget review finds the township's sewage fund is at just over $5 million, with the debt service fund at $2.1 million, and the capital fund registering at $5.1 million. There is at nearly $2.3 million in the federal grants fund, the open space fund is at $1.8 million, and the state liquid fuels fund is set at roughly $1.4 million.
The board approved also a sewage rate increase to $67 per quarter. There is no hike to the current $1.60 per 1,000 gallons as the flow charges. Commissioners approved also the 2023 fee schedule.
"We're confident in the fees as they are presented to the board," Township Manager Bruce Beitel said prior to the vote.
Grant applications
In other business, the board approved three separate grant applications for various township engineering projects. Those projects involve for sanitary sewer infrastructure rehabilitation, Spring Creek swale riparian buffer rehab and storm sewer pipe work.
Planning commission recommendations
In other news, the board OK'd planning commission recommendations to draft an advertisement for zoning ordinance amendments to accommodate the proposed Lehigh Valley Town Center and Topgolf project in the Highway Enterprise District.
Zoning/planning
In other business, the board authorized the township's solicitor to advertise two ordinances. One would reduce the number of planning commission members from seven to five, and the other would increase the number of zoning hearing board members from three voting members and one alternate to five.
Next meeting
Finally, the board of commissioners' meetings will start one hour earlier beginning next month. The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.