LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners during Thursday night's meeting approved a resolution to condemn and acquire land for road construction.
The township will acquire portions of 7800 Creamery Road in Alburtis as required right-of-way land to realign Quarry Road and widen Route 100. The four parcels of land acquired Thursday night are on the northern side of Quarry Road and total less than half of one acre.
Other business
In other news, commissioners approved the first component of a sewage facilities planning module for Green Acres Outdoor Living. The company, located at 219 Schantz Road, plans to construct a 13,500-square-foot retail store, a 7,500-square-foot warehouse, several outdoor display and storage areas, and parking areas for customers and another for fuel trucks.
Commissioners also OK'd the security releases of four separate projects associated with Jaindl Commercial Park North, 3P Holdings, Beit Simcha and the Stone Hill Meadows recreation fee. The security releases signify the developers have fulfilled certain contractual obligations and money the township is holding will be issued back to them.
Finally, commissioners awarded two contracts — both to Asphalt Maintenance Solutions LLC. One contract was for the township's 2021 roadway ultra-thin bonded wearing course program. The Emmaus company will receive $243,858.70 for the work. The second deal involved microsurfacing projects throughout the township. Asphalt will be paid $309,067.92 for that work.