LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners on Thursday night passed two resolutions, each advancing the extension and realignment of two township roads.
Previously, the township determined it was in the public interest to extend Sauerkraut Lane and realign Quarry Road. In order to make these improvements, commissioners on Thursday night authorized a right-of-way conveyance from the township to itself. The move was legally needed.
"This is confusing," Manager Bruce Beitel said of the process when introducing the bill.
The second measure authorized certain temporary easements to Liberty Property Limited Partnership.
The actual locations of the right-of-way and easements are 8115 Sauerkraut Lane, 7909 Quarry Road and 7620 Quarry Road.
Jaindl subdivision
In other business, the board heard a presentation by Director of Planning Nathan Jones concerning the planning commission's recommendation for preliminary/final plan approval for the Spring Creek settlement subdivision and Mertztown Road subdivision.
The proposal — submitted by Jaindl Land Co. — was reviewed subject to provisions in the Spring Creek settlement subdivision memorandum of understanding. That was established in 2013 after a years-long legal battle among the township, residents, and Jaindl. As such, the township is required to review the plan based on zoning and subdivision and land ordinances in place on April 29, 2010.
Under that legal ruling, up to 400 dwellings are allowed. The current proposal includes 264 single-family homes and 136 townhouse units on roughly 117 acres. The plan proposes interconnecting roads with access to Butz Road, Locust Lane, Brookdale Road and Ash Lane in neighboring Upper Macungie Township, with a series of stormwater basins.
The matter is scheduled to be on commissioners' Nov. 18 agenda.